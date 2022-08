by Diana Filer

1. Where is the radar site that Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, visited this past week with Prime Minister Trudeau?

2. What does RBI signify in baseball?

3. “A thing of beauty is a joy forever” is the opening line of which poem by John Keats?

4. The area today known as ‘Cabbagetown’ is in what Ontario city?

5. How big is a platoon in military terms?