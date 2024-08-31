Sunday, September 1, 2024
Dorelle Smith — obituary

Smith, Dorelle Louise Dorelle Louise Smith (nee Leet). Best...

Jean Stewart — obituary

Stewart (Nee Allen), Jean Florence February 20, 1925 -...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz, August 31 2024

Diana’s Quiz, August 31 2024

QUESTIONS

  1. What area of Canada is rat-free?
  2. What cooking staple was created in Canada?
  3. Which country is the world’s biggest oil producer?
  4. Who were the flag bearers for Canada at this year’s Paralympics?
  5. What do the capital letters CSIS stand for?

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

