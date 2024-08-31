Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz, August 31 2024 Diana’s Quiz, August 31 2024 August 31, 2024 QUESTIONS What area of Canada is rat-free? What cooking staple was created in Canada? Which country is the world’s biggest oil producer? Who were the flag bearers for Canada at this year’s Paralympics? What do the capital letters CSIS stand for? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024 August 27, 2024 Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024 August 25, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024 August 13, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Dorelle Smith — obituary August 31, 2024 Diana’s Quiz, August 31 2024 August 30, 2024 Jean Stewart — obituary August 31, 2024 Local couple seeks supporters for Parkinson Canada SuperWalk August 30, 2024 Swing Dance. Thursday September 19 August 30, 2024 Almonte Fair is is on September 6 to 8 August 30, 2024 From the Archives Health Unit advises you to be cautious during cold weather Robin white-breast Letter from Germany 9 – Germany adjusts to the huge influx of immigrants Roast Fish with Curry Butter Gardening in Almonte & Carleton Place: Battle of the Berms Yikes, it’s flu season! What is That … Spring Dragon? Debt by a thousand (billion) cups