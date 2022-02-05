Saturday, February 5, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – February 5, 2022

by Diana Filer What is a cenacle?

Diana’s Quiz – February 5, 2022

by Diana Filer

  1. What is a cenacle?
  2. What are the colours of the Olympic rings?
  3. What does the acronym CRISPR represent?
  4. Which bodily organ is capable of regeneration?
  5. What is the largest snake in the world?

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

