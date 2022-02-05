Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - February 5, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – February 5, 2022 February 5, 2022 - 12:52 pm by Diana Filer What is a cenacle? What are the colours of the Olympic rings? What does the acronym CRISPR represent? Which bodily organ is capable of regeneration? What is the largest snake in the world? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 29, 2022 January 31, 2022 - 7:00 am Diana’s Quiz – January 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 - 7:00 am Diana’ Quiz – January 22, 2022 January 20, 2022 - 10:32 am FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – February 5, 2022 February 5, 2022 - 12:52 pm Birdhouse making motto: Reuse, recycle, repurpose, upcycle February 4, 2022 - 4:14 pm Brother Where Art Thou? February 4, 2022 - 3:40 pm Pamela Cybulski — obituary February 3, 2022 - 4:40 pm Responding to femicide: A discussion towards understanding and healing February 3, 2022 - 4:42 pm Home Hospice North Lanark offers a ‘Book of the Month’ February 4, 2022 - 7:40 am From the Archives See a Sens game, support AGH/Fairview: January 26 The Almonte Clock Tower goes national Peter Nelson’s travel – Leaving Oz, almost too soon! Garage fire on Edward Street early Wednesday morning Barn destroyed in Wednesday night fire Winter Solstice celebrated in Almonte with giant bonfire Gardening in Almonte: How dry is it? Part II Lake 88.1 Radiothon supports local health care, October 14