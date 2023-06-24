Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - June 24, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023 June 24, 2023 By Diana Filer 1. What was the occupation of the earliest settlers of the Winnipeg region? 2. Who has been judged Canada’s greatest hero? 3. What is ergonomics? 4. What was Penguin Books’ first best-selling classic? 5. What is rhytiphobia? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 17, 2023 June 16, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – June 17, 2023 June 16, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 10, 2023 June 9, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Al Spriggs — obituary June 24, 2023 Phyllis Dack — obituary June 24, 2023 Art Solomonian receives Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism June 24, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023 June 23, 2023 Talk on drought-tolerant perennials, June 26 June 23, 2023 Mississippi Mills Public Library recognized for high level of service June 23, 2023 From the Archives Help Lanark County Ambulance Service Paramedics help you Gardening in Almonte: The Hoop House Revisited Fatal crash closes Hwy 7 near Carleton Place Almonter Dan Fallak's WoodPosters business makes the news Subscribe to the Millstone Ontario Election Special Violence against women in OUR community? Gardening in Almonte: The Dark Side of Community Gardening