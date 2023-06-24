Saturday, June 24, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Al Spriggs — obituary

Spriggs, Aubrey “Al” April 14, 1932 - June 21,...

Phyllis Dack — obituary

DACK, R.N. PHYLLIS  DIANNE In hospital at Almonte on...

Art Solomonian receives Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism

Art Solomonian, 2022 recipient of the Bert...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - June 24, 2023

Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023

By Diana Filer
1.  What was the occupation of the earliest settlers of the Winnipeg region?
2.  Who has been judged Canada’s greatest hero?
3.  What is ergonomics?
4.  What was Penguin Books’ first best-selling classic?
5.  What is rhytiphobia?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone