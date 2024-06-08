Saturday, June 8, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  Who has won the...

Calling Doctor Who fans – the TARDIS has landed

A reader sends this mysterious message: “TARDIS was...

Strawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 2

Celebrate strawberry season in Appleton at the...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - June 8, 2024

Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2024

by Diana Filer
1.  Who has won the most Olympic medals to date?
2.  What was Operation Neptune?
3.  What is the capital of the Falkland Islands?
4.  What is a chyron?
5.. Who was Dan George?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone