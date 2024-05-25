Diana’s Quiz – May 25, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. Clara Hughes is a Canadian, the only woman ever to have won multiple medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Her sports are speed skating and cycling.

2. A Canadian Tuxedo is a jean jacket made of denim. The term gained popularity in 1941 when Bing Crosby was denied the ability to stay at a Vancouver hotel because he was wearing one. Jeans companies began to manufacture them as a sales promotion.

3. A peridot is a mineral silicate composed of iron and magnesium, the transparent green variety of which is used as a gem.

4. Canadian Len Cariou was the original Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

5. Assyria was a major Mesopotamian city state in Northern Iraq and Southeast Turkey, which existed as such from the 21st century BCE until the 14th century, when it became an empire for the next 7 centuries.