by Diana Filer

1. What is the birthplace of Prime Minister Mark Carney?

2. Who wrote the poem beginning “In the seaport of St Malo, ’twas a smiling morn in May, when the Commodore Jacques Cartier to the westward sailed away”?

3. What is the ‘Gallie Living Suture’?

4. What is jai alai?

5. What is the largest cave in the world?