Saturday, May 6, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz – May 5, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Who is RoseAnne Archibald? 2. ...

‘Woven Woods’ show at Mississippi Valley Textile Museum until July 22

Woven Woods: A Journey Through the Forest...

Summer Sewing and Fashion Camp 

Come explore your creativity! July 10-13 or August...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - May 5, 2023

Diana’s Quiz – May 5, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Who is RoseAnne Archibald?
2.  The Rocky Mountain Range is part of what larger geographical system?
3.. What is Poundbury?
4.  What is siloing?
5.  What was ‘east of Eden’ in the Bible?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone