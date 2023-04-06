Home Hospice North Lanark: Annual tree fundraiser has some stock left

Have you ordered your trees and shrubs yet? Don’t miss out!

The days are getting longer, and the sun is getting warmer…we’re just a few weeks away from Spring! Just think how lovely your property will look with one of these options:

Native Red Maple — an excellent, fast growing native shade tree; well-adapted to a wide variety of soils; showy red flower clusters in spring & attractive orange to bright red autumn foliage.

Ruby Slipper Maple — a vibrantly stunning tree with a single, straight trunk leading to an oval form that turns orange-reddish in the fall months.

Boulevard Lilac Tree — An upright Lilac tree with green, glossy foliage and fragrant white flowers.

Newport Plum (newly added to our shop) — This is an ornamental, colourful accent shrub for small gardens. It features rich dark-purple leaves with a cloud of fragrant light pink flowers becoming purple edible fruit; good species to attract birds to the garden, and deer resistant.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is particularly proud of our Tree Fundraiser. Trees and shrubs are the very definition of environmental responsibility; they are not disposable or single-use, and will grow to provide shade, beauty, fruit, or all three, for a long, long time. A win-win for the clients we serve, and for the planet. We are able to offer the trees and shrubs at great prices, and every dollar we raise makes a very real difference in the lives of your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable.

Whatever you choose, you’ll want to order early for best selection. It’s so easy! Just click on https://trees.hhnl.ca/. It’s as easy as that “other” online retailer, but without the guilt. The only thing we can’t do is deliver to your doorstep. You’ll be able to pick up your trees and shrubs on April 29, 2023 at Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road. Planting instructions, a free bag of 3-Way Planting Mix and a package of Root Rescue donated by Reid Gardens will be included with each item purchased.

We can’t help our community without the funds raised through donations and fundraising activities, since we don’t receive any government support.

We invite you to visit our website at hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization, or if you need support.