1. With which country does Qatar share its land border?

2. The spacecraft launched to the moon this week is named for the Greek goddess Artemis. What is her Roman equivalent?

3, What has become of Patty Hearst, the granddaughter of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, and supposedly once a member of the far left group, the

Symbionese Liberation Army?

4. How many hearts has an octopus?

5. Who was given the nickname ‘King of the High C’s