Diana's Quiz – October 1, 2022. October 1, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. For what purpose did Captain Cook leave Halifax, NS in 1758? 2. What does COP stand for? 3. Where was the world's first hydroelectric power plant? 4. What was Paul McCartney's first given name? 5. What is Diagolon?