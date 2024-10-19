Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - October 19, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – October 19, 2024 October 19, 2024 by Diana Filer 1. What is Haumea? 2. Who is Zubin Mehta? 3. What is scree? 4. Who is to be the new President of the CBC? 5. Who is the author of ‘Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town’? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz, October 12 2024 October 11, 2024 Diana’s Quiz, October 12 2024 October 11, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024 October 4, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – October 19, 2024 October 17, 2024 Art in the Manor is pleased to present an exhibition of paintings by Sarah Jaynes October 17, 2024 Garage Sale, October 19 October 17, 2024 Bring your leaves to Community Compost Composers October 16, 2024 The Wizard is… Odd?! October 16, 2024 Still tickets for Lynne Hanson at Union Hall! October 16, 2024 From the Archives A new cookbook from Rose Reisman and new products from Judy’s Organic Herbs Great Shoreline cleanup cancelled due to severe weather Gay’s Cooking Tip – Measuring Flour AGH warns of scam job posting Letter from Germany Part 3 – The problem of unaccompanied underage refugees Beans on Garlic Toast in Broth Home Hospice North Lanark Annual General Meeting, February 1 $107,000 raised by Cancer Society’s inaugural Relay for Life in Mississippi Mills proves community’s generosity