Saturday, October 19, 2024
Art in the Manor is pleased to present an exhibition of paintings by Sarah Jaynes

October 17 to November 21, 2024 Fairview Manor...

Garage Sale, October 19

Date: Saturday October 19th Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm Location:...
Diana’s Quiz – October 19, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  What is Haumea?
2.  Who is Zubin Mehta?
3.  What is scree?
4.  Who is to be the new President of the CBC?
5. Who is the author of ‘Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town’?

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

