Diana's Quiz – October 21, 2023
October 21, 2023
by Diana Filer

1. What is Canada's most popular Hallowe'en candy?
2. Where was Hamlet born?
3. What is the NFB?
4. Who was Gilles Villeneuve?
5. Where is the Serengeti Desert?