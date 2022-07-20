Garlic-Lemon Beef & Veggie Kabobs

by Susan Hanna

It’s grilling season and this recipe from Canadian Living delivers succulent beef and veggies flavoured with lemon, garlic, herbs and spices. Make the marinate and use half to marinate the beef. Assemble the skewers and grill until beef is still a little pink inside and the veggies are tender. Cook’s notes: If you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes so they don’t burn up on the grill. While the recipe suggests putting the beef and veggies on the same skewer, try doing all-beef skewers and all-veggies skewers. That way, you can do each to your liking, instead of having overdone or underdone meat. I did the kabobs in an air fryer (I omitted the potatoes). To cook the skewers this way, place the vegetable skewers in the air fryer and cook at 400 F (204 C) for 8 minutes, flipping and rotating half-way through. Add the beef skewers on top of the vegetable skewers and cook for another 10 minutes, flipping and rotating halfway through.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and check dried herbs and spices for colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp (10 ml) finely grated lemon zest

2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh thyme (or 1 tsp/5 ml dried thyme)

1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp/5 ml dried rosemary)

½ tsp (2.5 ml) celery seeds

¼ (1.25 ml) hot pepper flakes (optional)

1 lb (454 g) top sirloin, flank or tenderloin steak, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) cubes

Salt and pepper

12 baby potatoes, scrubbed

6 cremini mushrooms, halved

1 sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) squares

4 green onions, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

Lime wedges

Preparation:

In small bowl, combine oil, garlic, lemon zest and juice, thyme, rosemary, celery seeds and hot pepper flakes, if using. In shallow dish, combine beef and half of the marinade; season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to overnight. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade. Prick potatoes with fork and place in microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on high until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool. Preheat barbecue to medium high heat; grease grill. On metal or soaked wooden skewers, thread marinated beef, alternating with potatoes, mushrooms, pepper and green onions. Brush skewers with reserved marinade; season with salt and pepper. Place skewers on grill, close lid and cook, turning skewers to mark all sides, until beef is grill-marked but still slightly pink inside, about 10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

From Canadian Living