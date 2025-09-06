Saturday, September 6, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Terry Fox Run in Mississippi Mills, September 14

This year is the 45th annual running of the...

For sale: Mennonite-crafted children’s/yard wagon

Better-than-new 24" by 60" children's/yard wagon. This...

Riversong Players update!

All auditions/rehearsals/performances will all be held at...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - September 6, 2025

Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  How many kilometers are there in a nautical mile?
2.  What is Kevlar?
3.  What is the difference between Winnipeg Goldeye and Calgary Redeye?
4.  On what river is the Three Gorges Dam?
5.  What is frankincense?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone