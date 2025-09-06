Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - September 6, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025 September 6, 2025 by Diana Filer 1. How many kilometers are there in a nautical mile? 2. What is Kevlar? 3. What is the difference between Winnipeg Goldeye and Calgary Redeye? 4. On what river is the Three Gorges Dam? 5. What is frankincense? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – August 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025 August 22, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Terry Fox Run in Mississippi Mills, September 14 September 6, 2025 For sale: Mennonite-crafted children’s/yard wagon September 6, 2025 Riversong Players update! September 6, 2025 Want to make a real difference? Join Art in the Manor September 6, 2025 Support Parkinson Canada SuperWalk participants at Orchard View September 6, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025 September 5, 2025 From the Archives Tender and Crisp Chicken Legs Local woman with brain cancer walks for a cure Council discusses herbicide spraying next week Help Lanark County Ambulance Service Paramedics help you Hepatitis C: Know it. Confront it. Get tested. Get W.I.T.H it – a great way to get your exercise New beer launched for St. Patrick’s Day Gay Cook’s old fashioned macaroni and cheese