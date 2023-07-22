Don Adolph — obituary

Adolph, Don

October 16, 1937 – July 17, 2023

On July 17, with his much-loved partner Gale Proulx at his side, Don passed away after a brief illness. Left behind are his beloved children Ariel, Marc (Claudine Pelletier), Christine Prefontaine (Sean Curry) and his son-in-law Simon Felice (Tracy). He will be missed by his grandchildren Genevieve (Conor O’Dwyer), Madeline (Josh Demkiw), Benjamin (Erika Lanthier), Dominic, and Liam. His siblings Carolyn (Orville Heschuk) and Murray (Elizabeth Hagan) will miss their get-togethers reminiscing about the good old days. Don was predeceased by daughter Diane, his wife Francine Cardin and his ex-wife Carole Levaque, as well as his parents Harry and Cora and his brother Roger (Joan). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. His many friends from his music world and different places he lived and travelled with will miss his companionship. He will be dearly missed by his old friends Dale Falkenhagen (Margaret), Murray Hunt (Karen) and Gord Lane (Robin)

Don was a gentle man who loved playing music, riding his motorcycle, playing crib, and travelling where the road took him. His biggest joy in life was his children and grandchildren.

Donations to the Almonte General Hospital or Parkinson’s Canada would be appreciated.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate together on August 19, 2023 at 2pm in the Old Almonte Town Hall

