Don Drysdale — obituary

Drysdale, Donald “Don” James

(Long-time Lanark resident and owner of Drysdale’s Family Clothing for 42 years)

Passed away suddenly at the Kingston General Hospital on July 26, 2024.

Born in Lanark Village, Ontario, above the original family store in 1938.

Don Drysdale loved his family, his close friends and the community where he grew up, lived, worked and contributed to. After losing his Father at the age of 10, he took over the family clothing store as an 18 year-old and was the third generation Drysdale to operate the business. Drysdale Family Clothing was over 100 years old when Don retired. Don cherished his early summer years at Dalhousie Lake. He was also one of the longest standing members of Mississippi Golf Course, a place where he made many friendships and enjoyed time outdoors.

Beloved husband to Connie (nee Waddell) for 61 years and his co-partner in running Drysdale’s Family Clothing. Proud father of Bruce (Deborah), who learned many life lessons from his Dad behind the counter of a small town country store.

Adoring “Poppa” to Hope and Cole who were his true pride and joy and brought a smile to Don’s face like no other. Predeceased by his parents Bob and Effie, as well as sister Betty Somerville and his nephew Tom Somerville Jr. Survived by brother-in- law Tom Somerville and sisters Ruth Duncan (the late George), Roberta, and Helen Bron (Evert). Remembered by his special Goddaughter and niece, Ruth Publow. Don shared many memories with his other nieces and nephews.

Don was a pillar of the community, cherished his many friendships and made a lasting impact in his own quiet way. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.

Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

