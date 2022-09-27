Donations for Library book sale are full up, no more are needed

No more book donations, please!

What a wonderful community we live in! Just two weeks ago the Friends of the Library asked for book donations from the public for our annual gigantic Book Sale on October 21-23. The community response was overwhelming. We have a good-sized space for the book sale in the Rexall Mall, and a great team of volunteers who are sorting all the books we have collected. Even so, we have realized we are at capacity and have no space for more books this year.

We are therefore NOT ACCEPTING ANY MORE BOOKS as of September 25th. Please do not continue bringing in donations. While is pains us to say this, it is also good news. Thanks to the magnificent response of the community, we look to be all set for a bonanza book sale to help expand the library’s collection of large print books. We extend a huge thanks to all those who have got us to this point. We truly appreciate your generosity

WHERE AND WHEN IS THE BOOK SALE?

Right next door to the Rexall Drug Store.

Friday, October 21: Noon – 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 22: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 23: Noon – 5:00 PM