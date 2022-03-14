Monday, March 14, 2022
Donna Seguin — obituary

Seguin, Donna Mildred

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on March 12, 2022, at the age of 75.

Loving wife of John for 58 years.  Fondly remembered by her three children Kim Seguin (Bob), Robert Seguin (Marlene) and Jeffrey Seguin (Krista).  Proud “Grandma” of Brandon, Morgan, Joey and Jordan.  Predeceased by her father Lloyd Boyd and Eleanor (Nee Steinberg) and father-in-law Leo Seguin and mother-in-law Irene (nee Bonefant).  Donations in memory of Donna may be made to the Ottawa Valley Poodle Club.  Donna’s inurnment will take place in the spring at Springhill Cemetery in Metcalfe, ON.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble
Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

