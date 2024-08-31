Dorelle Smith — obituary

Smith, Dorelle Louise

Dorelle Louise Smith (nee Leet). Best Mom and Gammy in the world passed away peacefully on August 24, 2024.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband and best friend, Donald Smith, her two cherished children, Allan Smith and Debbie MacMartin and her precious niece Sandra Hall (nee Trodd). Survived by her devoted daughter Cheryl Smith, son-in-law, who could do no wrong, Troy McKnight, her loving sister Dianne Trodd, brother-in-law Bob Trodd, and their daughter Heather, along with her cherished grandchildren, Stacey MacMartin, Melissa Bolzon (Alex), Kieran McKnight and Aryn McKnight. Also survived by 5 beautiful great-grandchildren, Hayden, Logan, Jaiden, Jace and Blake.

A woman who was faced with many challenges, Mom faced them with dignity and strength. Her distinctive voice, extremely pleasant and loving nature instinctually made people want to be on her side. Her love of golf, curling and downhill skiing kept her young until her body let her down, but never her spirit.

Special thanks to the staff at Forest Hill for their care and compassion.

Thank you Mom for your constant support, love and dedication, you will always be with us.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 1 pm in the Auld Kirk Cemetery. (Almonte)

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com