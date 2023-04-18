EARTHfest, April 22 in Carleton Place

The Carleton Place Environmental Advisory Committee (CPEAC) is presenting EARTHfest, an EARTH DAY event held on Saturday, April 22nd from 11-3 pm at Market Square in Carleton Place, 7 Beckwith St.

This all-ages event will host a variety of workshops for kids and adults alike, live entertainment, and booths of local nonprofits working to make the earth a better place. There will be a mini-market of local sustainable products and services. There will also be a free draw for a FoodCycler!

There will be much festivity, including live music featuring the awesome trio The Broken Bridges, children’s hands-on making workshops, and expertly facilitated workshops for adults.

Makers, artists, sustainable businesses and non-profit organizations in the Carleton Place-Almonte area and beyond with a county-wide focus will be on hand to promote their product or service.

Learn from the EV Council of Ottawa and several local EV owners on their experience owning an EV.

Envirocentre Ottawa is hosting a workshop on Navigating the Energy Audit. An Auditor will be on hand to answer your questions!

Travel around the world through the eyes of Sasa Petricic of CBC National News. Spectacular photography! More is being added daily!

Delicious lunch & treat options will be available on site.

Non-Profit and Gov’t Community Partners attending: (to date, to have a table)

CNL ( Climate Network Lanark)

REAL ( Rideau Environmental Action League)

Town of Carleton Place

EV Council of Ottawa

Envirocentre Ottawa

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

The County of Lanark

MVCA Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

Plan B- Lanark

Hackberry Men’s Shed

Carleton Place Horticultural Society

Mississippi-Madawaska Land Trust (tbc)

Facilitated Workshops:

Yes You Can! A Composting Primer 11:00 am – 11:45 a.m.

– Presented by Scott Hortop & William Affleck

Scott will use some “show and tell” samples to give a practical primer on home composting with some special notes on how to coordinate your composting with the seasons. Scott is applying what he has learned about fungal dominant compost to his work with William Affleck of Just Good Compost, www.justgoodcompost.com (whose motto is: Build Soil Not Landfills). A new organics pickup service for Almonte residents, with plans to expand to Carleton Place in Fall of 2023.

Scott is leading a project that uses bagged leaves given by the townsfolk of Almonte, diverted from landfill to produce “leaf mould”, also known as fungal dominant compost. The compost is offered to farmers to recover their degraded soil. Scott is engaged as a board member of Climate Network Lanark and as a facilitator of the Farm Working Group.

Fungi Foraging: Safety & Sustainability 11:50 – 12:35

Tauney Stinson is an outdoor educator, forager, and beekeeper. She started foraging at a young age alongside her mother, who taught her the basics, and personal interest pushed her to study mushrooms in particular. Tauney teaches foraging classes in the Ottawa Valley throughout the season as Forager Bee, as well as standing in as a professor for the Wild Edibles class at Algonquin College. She lives in Renfrew with her husband, bees, and other animals.

EV: Myth Busting 12:40-1:25

Evco has been in existence for 40 years. A pretty impressive organization. In their beginnings, they converted diesel vehicles to electric! Their focus is right in line with what we are doing, and their resources and knowledge will be a great addition.

https://evco.ca/

Navigating the Energy Audit 1:30 – 2:15 pm

Envirocentre and a professional auditor will present key details and an overview of energy audits, the process and incentives. A Q&A session will follow.

Established in 1999, EnviroCentre is an Ottawa-based non-profit organization that helps residents, businesses and organizations conserve energy and reduce their impact on the environment while saving money. We operate our programs and services in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario and across the Province.

https://www.envirocentre.ca/

Gardening Workshop: 4 regenerative principles for garden abundance- Alberto Suarez Estoban 2:20-3:05 PM

If you haven’t been to one of Alberto’s talks or seen his gorgeous small market garden farm that produces an incredible amount of food for his adoring customers, don’t miss this talk! Join Alberto to learn about 4 easy to do regenerative practices you can use to take your garden to the next level! Roberto will talk about all of these providing practical examples of how to easily achieve each of them and the many benefits they provide for your garden.

Children’s & Youth Workshops: ongoing throughout the event.

Carleton Place & Beckwith Horticultural Society presents –

Watch it grow! fun with planting succulents, and a few other activities!

The Broken Bridges: Local, highly acclaimed trio of guitar & dueling fiddles from the Carleton Place & Almonte region will entertain through the day!

Face painting: Ongoing throughout the day.

Art Contest for Grade 4 classes in Carleton Place schools – winner(s) Top 3 of each school will be posted at the event.

Food: Elpatcho’s Tacos, gluten-free options and more will be available on-site.

More details are being added daily!

Our Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/2JlQKUsu4