East Coast author Lesley Choyce visits Almonte, November 15

Lesley Choyce visits the Almonte branch library on 15 November 2023 at 6:30 pm to read and speak about his latest novel. This event – jointly hosted by Mill Street Books & Mississippi Mills Public Library – is free but registration is required: https://form.jotform.com/232823723179258

Books will be available for purchase at the event by cash or etransfer. Choyce’s books are also available to be borrowed from the library. Choyce’s first book about John Alexander MacNeil was a widespread favourite title in our region! We’re all looking forward to this sequel.