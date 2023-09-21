‘Eddy & the Stingrays’ dinner and dance in support of AGH, October 14

Eddy & the Stingrays return to Almonte Saturday, October 14 then head to Punta Cana, and you could be going with them!

Canada’s top 50, 60 & 70’s show band, Eddy & the Stingrays, is returning to Almonte Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Almonte Civitan Hall. Always a sellout, the dinner and dance kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person with proceeds benefiting the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

But that’s not all… This year’s organizers have added a new twist to the evening of great music, dancing and prizes.

Two lucky winners will join Eddy and the Stingrays at the beautiful Grand Bravo Princess Resort in Punta Cana, DR, Jan. 20-27, 2024. To get in on the draw, tickets are $100 with only 250 being sold. The draw for the trip will take place at 9 p.m. during the show in Almonte.

“What could be more fun than a whole plane of Canadians descending on a resort in the gorgeous Dominican Republic?” said AGH FVM Foundation board member, Christine Deugo, who joined the charter earlier this year. “Eddy and the Stingrays performed several shows throughout our week’s stay. Even in the tropical weather they donned their pink blazers and threw parties at the beach, at the pool, and hosted a private event in the ballroom for those of us in the group. They never fail to entertain with their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music that makes everyone want to dance. We had excellent service and enjoyed the many restaurants on site. The beach is stunning, the weather was fantastic, and did we mention it’s all inclusive?”

Dance and raffle tickets are available at the Almonte General Hospital Gift Shop, Ridge Rock Brewery in Carp, Winchester Travel (organizers of the annual trip), Bean Chevrolet in Carleton Place and the Perth Brewery. All in-person sales are cash only. Raffle licence M849130.