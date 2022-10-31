Monday, October 31, 2022
Elaborate Pumpkins delight Almontonians

by Edith Cody-Rice

The talented Kathleen Fry on Shepherd Street in Almonte has carved elaborate pumpkins for Halloween for many years and puts them on display on the ghostly night. This year is no exception. Here are a few of her creations:

 

