End of season staff needed at Mississippi Golf Course

The Mississippi Golf Course is looking for new staff to finish off the year. There are several positions to be filled. They are as follows; A gardener to weed flower beds and take out several annuals around the course (20 hours a week). A general laborer to help cut greens, whipper snip, chainsaw work and several other small jobs around the course (30 + hours a week). The last position would be course set up, this includes filling divots, moving the tee markers and chainging the hole locations on the greens.

If you are interested, please contact Kyle Hudson at hudsonkyle86@gmail.com