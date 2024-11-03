Escape with the “Great Escaper” caper, November 17

Labelled by many reviews as a beautiful movie, The Great Escaper” sets the right tone of the Mississippi Mills Film Society’s November 17 offering. With a stellar cast including Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, this film elicits humour and sentiment in the adventure of a lifetime. What veteran wouldn’t want to escape a care home and head for a wartime reunion with long-lost companions? Based on a true story but woven into fiction, this is a heart-warming excursion into times past but not forgotten by so many old soldiers. The scenery evokes the cold days on the beaches, windy and wave torn, just like the gentlemen recall, but the warmth of friendship endures as their memories flood back.

The film will be screened at the United Church in Pakenham, 2 p.m. November 17. Tickets are available through www.ticketsplease.com and remain at $15.00. Wear your poppy and revisit this tender war story one more time.