Exceptional gift choices at The Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show

The Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show is thrilled to be back again this November 1st and 2nd, from 10am to 4pm at the Almonte Community Centre/arena Upper Hall, located at 182 Bridge Street, Almonte. At the Valley Artisan Show you are sure to find gifts with originality, quality and attention to detail. Forgo the gift cards, big box stores and stressful malls and make this your first holiday shopping destination. With over 30 artisans, crafters and food vendors presenting their original creations in a relaxed, friendly and festive atmosphere.

The Valley Artisan Show always strives to bring in lots of new artistic talent, as well as returning favourites to provide a wide variety of handcrafted items for those special people and pets on your shopping list. You’ll find great items for under the tree, add to gift baskets and fill stockings, plus a few things you’ll want for yourself ! Gifts such as sun catching fused glass, pottery in many forms, scented soaps and scrubs, beeswax candles and flavoured honey. Repurposed silver plated jewellery, silver crocheted wire with gems. Delicious cookies and sweet confections, decedent jams and jellies and local maple syrup. Various teas for healthy living. Silly gnomes to decorate your home. Games to play with the family and books to read to the children. Leather goods in wallets, belts, purses and more. Metal items in various forms. Felting, miniature quilts and sewing in many different uses. That’s just a sample of what the many talented vendors will have to show you.

For more details on participating vendors check the website at www.valleyartisanshow.blogspot.ca and on Facebook. Parking and admission is free and you can entre for a great door prize. The Lanark Animal Welfare Society will be selling raffle tickets, calendars and other items to raise money for their shelter. www.lanarkanimals.ca .

There are plenty of additional reasons to plan a daytrip to Almonte besides a visit to the Christmas in the Valley Show. You can take a stroll down the main street with its boutiques, antique stores and restaurants and enjoy the views on the winding Riverwalk pathway. For even more “handmade” shopping there are several other crafts sales happening in Almonte that same weekend !

Shop Local. It’s Worth It!