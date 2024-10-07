Exercise in Pregnancy 

I still remember my last run during pregnancy.

I was 18 weeks pregnant. It was a beautiful sunny day in the spring. I had a bit of time off and decided to go for a run at the track in Almonte. I was planning on doing intervals – I’m not a great runner but love intervals! You get to fly for a brief period of time then rest, then repeat. I was loving it! All the day’s worries melted away.

The next morning I was limping my way to the hospital to round on my patients. I developed SPD (symphysis pubis dysfunction) and grieved not being able to run anymore. For me, running is meditative and fun. But it’s also easy to do – I can do it anywhere anytime – I can do it while I walk the dog, when I travel, or at the end of a busy clinic before I head home. No special equipment required! What will I do now?

Staying active in pregnancy can be a challenge. Our bodies undergo incredible changes in order to accommodate the growing pregnancy. The hormone changes are profound. Our center of gravity changes, energy levels may be low, sleep can be disrupted. At the same time, staying active is extremely beneficial – it reduces pain, improves mood, improves blood flow to the placenta, helps with weight regulation, and improves sleep, among other benefits. If you have a low risk pregnancy, guidelines recommend 30 minutes of moderate activity five times a week. What is moderate effort differs from person to person because we each have different starting points. In general, you should feel some exertion but you are still able to carry on a normal conversation. What this means in the first trimester may be different from the third trimester!

The type of activity also differs from person to person. In general, a combination of activities that improve cardiorespiratory fitness and strength is best. Think gentle running, walking, yoga, Pilates, swimming, spinning, strength training, or low impact aerobics. All of these should be modified to accommodate the growing pregnancy. For me, when I couldn’t run anymore I turned to walking with my dog. I added swimming, spinning and strength training. In fact each of these also required constant readjustment as I progressed in pregnancy. On really hot days it was spinning indoors or a slower, water fueled walk outside. Yoga poses changed all the time to avoid inversions and lying on my back, accommodate the growing belly or address different aches and pains. It was a hard transition. I missed running. At times I was frustrated when my pain wasn’t getting any better and I had to make yet another change to an already new routine.

There are many activities you can do during pregnancy. However, there are some types of activities that should be avoided in pregnancy even if you feel prepared or able to do them. These are generally sports with a higher risk of hurting yourself. Think contact sports (like hockey, soccer, basketball, etc), activities where the risk of falling is high (horseback riding, alpine skiing, surfing, etc), scuba diving, sky diving, and activities in hot temperatures like hot yoga. Further, if you have a health condition that precedes pregnancy, or if you develop a complication during pregnancy, then speak with your pregnancy care provider about what kind of activities are safe for you.

There are many good resources out there. I am including a few below. I have no affiliation with any of them, and it is by no means a complete list. The most important thing is to stay active in ways that honour your changing body and be ready to make changes as needed.

Resources:

Doyogawithme.com (search for prenatal or postnatal classes)

Jane Wake on YouTube

Nike Run Club App

Nike Training Club App

Your local pelvic floor physiotherapist

Anca Matei MD MSc FRCSC (she/her)

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Assistant Professor, University of Ottawa

MSc Global Health Policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK

Almonte General Hospital