St. Andrew’s Fish Fry, September 15, order now

Don’t miss our annual Fish Fry! When: Friday,...

Re-Dedication of the Almonte Cenotaph “The Volunteer,” September 10

100 Years Since its Conception 2:00 pm. Sunday...

‘Exploring the Magic of Cinema,’ Learning Again in Almonte

Learning Again in Almonte welcomes back popular...
‘Exploring the Magic of Cinema,’ Learning Again in Almonte

Learning Again in Almonte welcomes back popular presenter Tom Shoebridge with a course entitled Exploring the Magic of Cinema.

Commencing September 14, participants will view six films followed by an informed discussion where participants share their insights and reactions. While the titles are a secret, they include Canadian and international features and one remarkable feature-length documentary. Prepare to broaden your experience of
cinema!

‘Reserve your seat by registering now at https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/

