Extras needed for local music video

Looking for something a little different to do for an hour or so on a Saturday afternoon? How about being in a music video?

I’ll be shooting an indoor sequence at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum on Saturday, August 10th at 4:00 PM and hope to have 15 – 20 people. It should take about an hour.

Because there are also other outdoor scenes to be shot, the date will be weather dependent, but fingers crossed.

I wrote the song and did the music tracks. The vocals are by an amazing singer from Montreal named Lirah-Linda. You can hear the song with a temporary still background image on my YouTube channel at this link – https://youtu.be/YFglOeCdx6g

If you would like to participate please contact me at rtn7491@gmail.com

