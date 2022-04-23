Fairview Manor gets Gold in Readers’ Choice Awards

The votes are in, and Fairview Manor is honoured to receive a Gold award as part of the Readers’ Choice Awards, organized by a local newspaper. Readers voted on their favourites in a variety of categories from restaurants, to services, to retirement and long-term care facilities.

“Thank you to our residents and families for their wonderful support, especially during the pandemic,” notes Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “And thank you to the Fairview Manor team for their dedication and commitment to high-quality care for our residents and families throughout the pandemic.”

Bonnie Lowry Bagshaw and John Fournier are the co-chairs of the Joint Board Quality Committee at Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. They say they are not surprised to hear about this deserving award: “We have an opportunity to review the data, as well as feedback from residents and families. It is clear that Fairview Manor staff are committed to providing excellent care to ensure an environment where residents can have a good quality of life while families know their loved ones are cared for and safe. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing facility not only in our community, but for our community.”