FALL INTO MORE READING & WRITING!

Almonte Readers & Writers welcomes Autumn with an exciting Fall Season of workshops, events, and special programs!

By Jenn Snider Cruise & Jessie Carson

Almonte Readers & Writers

Jessie Carson, Creative Director

Jenn Snider Cruise, Managing Director

[Almonte, Ontario, Aug 28] — Get ready to read and write your way through the Fall with Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW)! From September through November, ARW is offering a wide variety of activities for all sorts of literary lovers.

Coming up on September 15th, join Almonte’s Joey Graff for a 2-hour Art of Writing workshop titled Stop, Drop, and Write! Designed to ignite your imagination and release the stories that live inside you, this is a great opportunity to kick-start your creativity as we wrap up summer and head into the cooler months of the calendar. Intended for writers of all ages and levels of experience, pre-registration is required. Space is limited, so visit the ARW website to sign-up today!

Back by popular demand for a third round, the ARW Open Mic night hits OVC Almonte once again on September 19th! Join us for another charmed evening of your favourite local authors sharing some literary good times. Come on out, bring a poem or short story to share, or simply sit and listen – 7:00-9:00 p.m

Rounding out the month, on September 28th join the Almonte Writers Guild and ARW for a full day writing retreat at Union Hall, and, then on September 30th ARW’s LANARK LIT writing competition submission deadline drops! Seeking short-works of fiction on any subject, by local writers of all ages hailing from Almonte, Carleton Place, Pakenham, Perth, Smith Falls, Arnprior, Carp, Westport, Merrickville and all areas in between, winners will each receive a prize of $200! If you have an old (or new) short story kicking around, submit it! Full competition guidelines and submission requirements are available on the Almonte Readers & Writers website.

Looking ahead, on October 7th the Almonte Writers Guild and ARW invite you to join their Writing Craft Book Club as they dig into “Self-Editing for Fiction Writers” by Renni Browne and Dave King. All are welcome! And if this sounds interesting, you won’t want to miss a chance to further advance your skills in refining your own stories by joining author/editor/librarian Sarah Reside on October 19th for her ARW Art of Writing workshop on Self-editing.

Meanwhile, beginning on October 8th and running through October 29th, dig deep into the dynamic and brilliant world of Children’s Literature by joining ARW’s Creative Writing Circle led by indie author, illustrator and picture book maker, Melissa Baker Nguyen. This 4-week, 2-hour/week course will cover how to begin writing and/or illustrating a children’s book. Note that all workshops/courses require pre-registration as space is limited -visit the ARW website to sign-up today!

On October 24th, ARW is thrilled to be back with another in their delve – in close conversations with writers series, this time featuring an in-depth conversation about the portrayal of disability in writing and theatre with the wonderful Kim Kilpatrick and Emily Pearlman, as well as a storytelling performance by Kilpatrick that you won’t want to miss. And, looking ahead to November, ARW is excited to bring together two authors for a delve event on November 13th focused on the compelling subject of romantic literature, diving deep into the particulars of writing romance stories that span genres, with Emily Ling (pen name – Hypatia Rae) and Rose Graceling Moore.

And last but not at all least, ARW welcomes the accomplished writer and publisher, Claudia Radmore to teach a workshop on the art of haiku poetry on November 23rd. With all this, not to mention their monthly write-ins presented in partnership with the Almonte Writers Guild, Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW) is ready to fall into more reading and writing, and hopes you’ll join in too!

About Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW)

ARW is a non-profit organization presenting literary events and programs to audiences in beautiful Mississippi Mills ARW gratefully acknowledges the 2024 funding support of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, the Elizabeth Kelly Foundation, and the community support of the Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte Writers Guild, Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, Equator Coffee Almonte, OVC Almonte, and community patron partner Mill Street Books.

Visit www.almontereadersandwriters.org for more information on all things ARW, and join their Mailing List to receive regular ARW Bulletins and Memos about upcoming programming and events.