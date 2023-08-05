Sunday, August 6, 2023
Family fun at the Pakenham Horse Show, August 12

Do you ride horses, drive horses, show horses or love to watch horses? If so, the Pakenham Horse Show is for you! This exciting equestrian event is now entering its 158th year and is supported by many local

Put Saturday Aug. 12 on your “do not miss” list of summer events. There are classes for all ages – English and Western riding, driving, log skidding, driving slalom and the ever popular costume class.

It all takes place in the Pakenham Community Park, outside the Stewart Community Centre. The show begins at 9:30 am and is FREE for all spectators so bring the whole family! Entry fee for riders is $20 for the day or $5 per class and must be entered no later than 9 pm Thurs. Aug. 10. Late entries will be required to pay an additional $10. Please contact Cindy Schlievert-Warland by email at PakenhamHA@gmail.com for registration or enquiries.

More details can be found on our Pakenham Horse Show Facebook page. We look forward to seeing you all!

