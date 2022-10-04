Fantastic Fall Colours Walk at Blueberry Mountain, October 15

One of the best places in Lanark County to witness a panoramic view of fall colours is from the top of Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND. This beautiful display of nature remains central to our upcoming Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) event on Saturday, October 15th. Our annual Fall Colours Walk is a special fundraising day to learn more about and help support MMLT’s conservation work.

Please stop by anytime from 10 am to 2 pm on October 15th to celebrate the work of MMLT at our most popular fall destination. Walk the gently rising trail and climb to the top of Blueberry Mountain. After all, Blueberry Mountain is one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County! We also invite you to pause at the Circle of Gratitude along the trail to see who our generous supporters are. MMLT directors and volunteers will be onsite throughout the day to answer your questions.

Visit mmlt.ca/events to learn more. MMLT strives to keep the Mississippi-Madawaska wilderness protected for all time, where all species thrive and people connect with nature.

A special note that we encourage you to visit any and all of our public trails this Fall to take in the spectacular show of colours. Visit mmlt.ca to view our public properties and start planning your hikes!