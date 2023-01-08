‘Few and Fewer’ at Almonte in Concert, January 14

Join us for the first concert of 2023!
Few and Fewer
Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
Guy Few – trumpet and piano
Mark Fewer – violin
Stephanie Mara – piano
Few and Fewer brings together two internationally acclaimed artists, Guy Few and Mark Fewer, whose performances have been described as “sheer brilliance” (L.A. Times) and “genre-bending” (National Post).
With pianist Stephanie Mara, they sweep audiences off their feet in a diverse program of classical, contemporary and jazz-inspired repertoire: works by Pablo de Sarasate, Giacomo Puccini, George Gershwin, and even more surprises!
Visit almonteinconcert.com for ticket purchase