‘Few and Fewer’ at Almonte in Concert, January 14

Join us for the first concert of 2023!

Few and Fewer

Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Guy Few – trumpet and piano

Mark Fewer – violin

Stephanie Mara – piano

Few and Fewer brings together two internationally acclaimed artists, Guy Few and Mark Fewer, whose performances have been described as “sheer brilliance” (L.A. Times) and “genre-bending” (National Post).

With pianist Stephanie Mara, they sweep audiences off their feet in a diverse program of classical, contemporary and jazz-inspired repertoire: works by Pablo de Sarasate, Giacomo Puccini, George Gershwin, and even more surprises!

Visit almonteinconcert.com for ticket purchase