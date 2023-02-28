The Almonte Curling Club held its fifth annual Ottawa Valley Lefties Curling Championship on February 25, with sponsorship from local businesses Dairy Distillery and Base Camp Brewery. Sixteen teams of left-handed curlers from West Quebec, Ottawa and the Valley competed for the championship trophy and cash prizes.

Mayor Christa Lowery greeted all of the curlers with a warm welcome to Mississippi Mills to open the bonspiel. Since only about 10% of all curlers are left-handed, she commented on the unique sight of a full rink of lefties competing for this Valley Championship.

The games were very competitive and all curlers enjoyed Almonte’s hospitality and meeting fellow lefties at this signature Valley Championship.

By partnering with Base Camp Brewery and Dairy Distillery, and with the wonderful generosity of all the curlers, the Lefties were able to generate a cash donation of $1545 to the local Hunger Stop Food Bank.

The overall winning team came from the Richmond Curling Club. Bonspiel Chairperson Art McKay presents the trophy to Gary Maxwell, Tim Brown, Skip Dave McEwing and Art McKenzie.

The runner-up team of David Clark, Sharon Foubert, Bob Boynton and Rob Gallant came from the Huntley Curling Club.

The third-place Dave Hayley team came from the Huntley Curling Club and the fourth-place Russell Oatman team came from the Arnprior Curling Club.