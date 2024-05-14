Finalists named for the Robert Tait McKenzie Scholarship Awards

The Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce the names of 10 Almonte District High School students who are the finalists for the prestigious Robert Tait McKenzie Scholarship Awards.

Finalists were identified in recognition of their contributions to school life, academic excellence, volunteer service, and leadership in the school community. A committee of ADHS staff, and Lions, carefully considered the 3 categories of involvement, before selecting 10 finalists from the 18 nominees identified by staff and students at ADHS. They represent the very “best of the best” at ADHS.

We encourage everyone to view this annual event as a CELEBRATION of our wonderful students, our school, and our community! All of the nominees are exceptional individuals, and a credit to their families, and our community.

The finalists being honoured for their “Joy of Effort” this year are: Carys Clarke, Maya Crawford, Emily Currie, Grace Hickey, Hailey O’Keefe, Hannah Robinson. Nicholas Scribner, Madison Sonnenburg, Matthrew Stewart, Caitlyn Toop. Each of these students represents the qualities and ideals McKenzie modelled. All of these students are amazing people who our community can take great pride in recognizing.

Each of the candidates was asked to highlight their contributions in the 3 areas central to the award– academic excellence, leadership in athletics and school life, and community spirit and involvement. Additionally, the finalists are required to present a letter of reference, from someone who knows them well, which addressed the 3 areas of the awards. The process of selecting the two scholarship winners is always very difficult as annually all nominees demonstrate that they are worthy of recognition.

The two scholarship winners will be announced on June 11. This honour carries with it a monetary scholarship of $2000. for each of the students. Their names will also be added to the plaque which hangs in the main hall of ADHS. (A review of the names on this plaque reveals many former students who have progressed to distinguished careers since leaving high school.) Bursaries will be offered to the other eight finalists reflecting the conviction that truly “all are winners”.

There will be a public ceremony to honour these outstanding students. Continuing the tradition, now in its 58th consecutive year, the Almonte Lions Club, and Almonte District High School, invite everyone to join us, in the evening on June 11, 2024, to highlight the accomplishments of these gifted students as they continue to pursue excellence, as they graduate from high school and advance to post secondary studies.

The selection committee invites the entire community to take great pride in the accomplishments of these fine young people. Moreover, the staff at ADHS are to be commended for nurturing the very best capabilities of these outstanding individuals. We are truly blessed to live in this community, and to have the dedicated, professional, caring staff at our local high school, who work so hard to develop the potential of our young leaders of tomorrow. Please extend your congratulations to all of these fine young people on June 11th, and whenever you encounter them in our community in the months ahead.

For more information, or to discuss the scholarships further, please contact Bob Bassett, Chair of the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, at 613-256-4720 or by email at Bassetts4@sympatico.ca