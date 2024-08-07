Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Fire and Water: Music for Solo Guitar, August 24

Dr. Daniel Ramjattan, Saturday August 24, 2024,...

Auction at Civitan Hall, August 23

Mark your calendar! Friday August 23rd Frank...

What Is That … on The River?

We recently returned from a cruise on...
Arts & CultureFire and Water: Music for Solo Guitar, August 24

Fire and Water: Music for Solo Guitar, August 24

Dr. Daniel Ramjattan, Saturday August 24, 2024, 730pm-9pm

Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to welcome back classical guitarist Dr. Daniel Ramjattan to our Culture22 series of intimate concerts in the Gallery! Since his previous performance at the Gallery seven years ago, Dr. Ramjattan has completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Toronto, and has premiered dozens of chamber and solo works for guitar.

His program Fire and Water: Music for Solo Guitar will include both contemporary and classical works for guitar, including works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Risa “Lisa” Oribe, Sergio Assad, Isaac Albeniz, Johann Kaspar Mertz, Naoko Tsujita, and Roland Dyens.

Tickets: Available at Tickets Please: https://culture22.ticketsplease.ca/product/fire-and-water-music-for-solo-guitar/

Doors open: 7:15pm. A dessert reception with the artist will follow the performance.

About the Artist:  Dr. Daniel Ramjattan has performed in Canada, the United States, Austria, Italy, Japan, and Trinidad and Tobago, and has received an array of top prizes in provincial and national solo guitar competitions.

His debut studio album, Inspirations: New Works for Solo Guitar, features his interpretation of six brilliant works by Canadian composers, including three world premiere recordings, available for streaming on all major platforms. CBC Radio’s Paolo Pietropaolo featured the album as the Record of the Week in March 2022, and WholeNote Magazine described his playing as “beautifully clean.” He has lectured at McGill University, the University of Toronto, Wilfrid Laurier University, Memorial University, the University of Waterloo, and Mount Royal University. In 2020, he joined Wilfrid Laurier University’s Faculty of Music as a classical guitar instructor.

For more information about the Culture22 series at Sivarulrasa Gallery, visit:

https://sivarulrasa.com/culture22-sivarulrasa-gallery/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone