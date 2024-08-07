Fire and Water: Music for Solo Guitar, August 24

Dr. Daniel Ramjattan, Saturday August 24, 2024, 730pm-9pm

Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to welcome back classical guitarist Dr. Daniel Ramjattan to our Culture22 series of intimate concerts in the Gallery! Since his previous performance at the Gallery seven years ago, Dr. Ramjattan has completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Toronto, and has premiered dozens of chamber and solo works for guitar.

His program Fire and Water: Music for Solo Guitar will include both contemporary and classical works for guitar, including works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Risa “Lisa” Oribe, Sergio Assad, Isaac Albeniz, Johann Kaspar Mertz, Naoko Tsujita, and Roland Dyens.

Tickets: Available at Tickets Please: https://culture22.ticketsplease.ca/product/fire-and-water-music-for-solo-guitar/

Doors open: 7:15pm. A dessert reception with the artist will follow the performance.

About the Artist: Dr. Daniel Ramjattan has performed in Canada, the United States, Austria, Italy, Japan, and Trinidad and Tobago, and has received an array of top prizes in provincial and national solo guitar competitions.

His debut studio album, Inspirations: New Works for Solo Guitar, features his interpretation of six brilliant works by Canadian composers, including three world premiere recordings, available for streaming on all major platforms. CBC Radio’s Paolo Pietropaolo featured the album as the Record of the Week in March 2022, and WholeNote Magazine described his playing as “beautifully clean.” He has lectured at McGill University, the University of Toronto, Wilfrid Laurier University, Memorial University, the University of Waterloo, and Mount Royal University. In 2020, he joined Wilfrid Laurier University’s Faculty of Music as a classical guitar instructor.

For more information about the Culture22 series at Sivarulrasa Gallery, visit:

https://sivarulrasa.com/culture22-sivarulrasa-gallery/

