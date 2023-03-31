Friday, March 31, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Local hospitals seek board members

Help shape the future of Almonte General...

IRYNA MERKULOVA: BLIND CONTOUR at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From March 31 to May 12, Sivarulrasa...

Fire in Almonte Friday morning

Heavy smoke was visible across town this...
NewsFire in Almonte Friday morning

Fire in Almonte Friday morning

Millstone photo

Heavy smoke was visible across town this morning as firefighters battled a blaze beside the Almonte General Hospital, at what appears to be a garage and office structure.

The fire was brought quickly under control. No information is currently available on the cause or the amount of damage.

UPDATE: The structure was Lanark County Paramedic Service’s Almonte ambulance base. According to hospital officials, the fire will not affect ambulance service in the region, with some crews operating out of Carleton Place and others remaining mobile in the Almonte area.

The fire was discoverd at around 7 a.m. Staff were able to evacuate the building and remove vehicles and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Brian Hughes photo
Millstone photo
Millstone photo

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone