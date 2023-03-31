Fire in Almonte Friday morning

Heavy smoke was visible across town this morning as firefighters battled a blaze beside the Almonte General Hospital, at what appears to be a garage and office structure.

The fire was brought quickly under control. No information is currently available on the cause or the amount of damage.

UPDATE: The structure was Lanark County Paramedic Service’s Almonte ambulance base. According to hospital officials, the fire will not affect ambulance service in the region, with some crews operating out of Carleton Place and others remaining mobile in the Almonte area.

The fire was discoverd at around 7 a.m. Staff were able to evacuate the building and remove vehicles and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.