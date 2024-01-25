First Ginawaydaganuc Village advisory board meeting, February 3

YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUR FIRST OFFICIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING!

Saturday, February 3rd

Registration 11:30 am

Meeting & streaming starts at noon sharp until 4 pm

Location: St. Paul’s Anglican Church

70 Clyde St, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

PLEASE CLICK BELOW TO RSVP

https://ginawaydaganuc.ca/news__events/events

After months of planning, this is finally it! If you have already reached out to us to express interest in volunteering as an advisory board member, this is your long-awaited callback. If you have not already reached out to us, but think you might want to help out in some way, then there’s still time to get involved.

GV is a huge project with many arms. We’ve been working really hard to develop a plan that will utilize all our resources in the best way possible. This event will share our strategic plan for moving forward, and help us determine how you can jump in to help.

Please note that this is not a general public event. This meeting is specifically for folks who are already aware of the project and are ready to roll up their sleeves and dive in. For more information, please visit www.ginawaydaganuc.ca

We also intend to live stream the event, if the technology and internet service will cooperate. But please don’t count on that. You should really try to plan to be there in person if you can. Refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP even if you think you could only attend via live video streaming.

It is really important that you let us know if you can make it so we know how many helpers to prepare for. If you still wish to help, but know you cannot attend this event, please contact resources@ginawaydaganuc.ca to let us know you are interested.

We hope to see you there!

A very special chi miigwetch to the Mississippi Mills All My Relations

group for organizing the Eventbrite registration and for providing the refreshments. Chi miigwetch also to St. Paul’s United Church for donating the space for us to hold this event.