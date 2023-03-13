Monday, March 13, 2023
First in the Solstice Concert Series, April 16

First in the Solstice Concert Series, April 16

The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library are hosting the Solstice Concert Series, a performance series in the main room of the Almonte Branch of the library. The series is a variety  pack of four shows, suitable for all tastes and offering single servings of jazz, folk, chamber, and a  kids show. They take place around the summer and winter solstice dates (mid-December and mid-June) as well as the spring and autumnal equinoxes (mid-March and mid-September). 

The inaugural concert for this series will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2:30 p.m. This revised  date will give us time to savour the return of sunshine, warmer temperatures, budding flowers,  and birds in the northern hemisphere. It’s also a chance to savour the expressive stylings of  Jennifer Noxon and the Brindled Cats. This Almonte-based trio will serve up a collection of jazz  standards and selections from the Great American Songbook, along with a mix of Jennifer’s painterly original songs. 

The Cats (Brendan Gawn, acoustic bass and Rob McMurray, guitar) have each played in various  collaborative configurations over the years. Jennifer (vocals and percussion) has two albums of  original songs and a third on the way. Together, the trio shares a love for well-crafted songs and  melodies. This afternoon concert will be sure to get toes tapping, while giving the audience some  opportunities to sing along. 

Tickets are available though TicketsPlease.ca (485-6434).

