“Folk in the Forest” – a music event you won’t want to miss!

On Saturday September 14, come to the picturesque village of Appleton, and enjoy an outdoor music festival, featuring an amazing line-up of talented and entertaining musicians.

‘Folk in the Forest’ will feature celebrated singer/songwriter Ian Tamblyn, the Latin-Andean fusion of Colores Andinos, the lively Franco-Ontarian band Monette accompanied by George Turcotte, the voice play and guitar work of singer/songwriter Jamie Campbell, the engaging performances of Chris White with fiddler Erin Okrainec, and the lovely harmonies of Soul Meadows.

This event is a fundraiser for the Community Ascent Network, a Canadian registered charity that was founded by local resident Simon Cretien. All proceeds will go to support youth education in the remote Indigenous village of Piñán, Ecuador. You can learn more about this education project at www.communityascent.com

Tickets are $50, which includes a BBQ dinner (sausage on a bun, baked beans, salad and beverage from Perth Brewery). Tickets can be ordered through ticketsplease.ca.

Space is very limited and tickets are selling quickly, so don’t be disappointed – get yours soon!

The festival takes place in our forested backyard in Appleton, ON, from 2pm – 8pm. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the lively music of these talented musicians in an intimate setting. There will be canopies in case of rain, and washroom facilities will be available on site. Come have fun while contributing to a worthwhile cause!

For more information contact:

Adrian Baker appletonstudio@gmail.com

Robert Cretien robert.cretien@gmail.com

Ian Tamblyn is a Canadian folk music singer-songwriter and record producer, adventurer, and playwright. He has recorded over forty albums, and his songs have been covered by numerous artists. He has won many awards and nominations for his songwriting and theatre film tracks, including a Juno award. Ian is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Colores Andinos is an original musical exploration into Latin-Andean fusion. Its members come originally from Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru and Canada. Colores Andinos has captivated audiences with its energy, talent and art, playing more than 20 wind, string and percussion instruments from modern and traditional Latin American heritage.

Monette is a francophone artist from northern Ontario. He has produced 4 CDs and has performed at many francophone and bilingual festivals in Canada. Monette’s songs are inspired by stories rooted in franco-ontarian history or in the simplicity of everyday life. Monette will be accompanied by Elodie Monette-Dugas on bass and by talented multi-instrumentalist George Turcotte.

Jamie Campbell Voiceplay and guitarwork fire the songs that Jamie plays and performs. He has played Blue Skies, Summerfolk, Stewart Park, Ottawa, Mariposa, Hillside, Skeleton Park and Amherst Island Folk Festivals. Jamie was a member of the Roch Voisine touring band. Currently he is in a touring production of the James Taylor/Carole King show, You’ve Got A Friend.

Chris White Is a co-founder of the Ottawa Folk Festival and the well-known host of the long-running CKCU radio program “Canadian Spaces”. He writes and performs songs that are sometimes humorous, sometimes touching, and always engaging, and is known for getting audiences to sing along! Chris will be accompanied by fiddler Erin Okrainec.

Soul Meadows brings a passion for storytelling through mesmerizing harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, crafting a sound that mixes raw energy with intimacy – though shaken, not stirred. This is music for the soul.