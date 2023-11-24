Food Bank seeks Christmas stocking donations

15 years of playing Sandy Claus

Help the Lanark County Food Bank–The Hunger Stop put a little Christmas cheer in clients’ homes this year for its 15th annual Sandy Claus Stocking Drive.

The Sandy Claus Stocking Drive began with Sandy Schappert 15 years ago, an idea sparked when her late husband Hank remarked while volunteering at the Food Bank that recipients often said, “this is the only gift I get to open Christmas morning.”

The Food Bank has some stockings on hand if need be, which can be filled with such ideas as toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, multi-blade razors, nail file, nail clippers, shaving cream, after-shave lotion, moisturizing lotion, loofa, hairbrush, comb, dental floss, deodorant, liquid hand soap, bar soap, wet wipes, and, perhaps a small sweet.

If you’d like to donate a stocking full of toiletries and goodies, please mark them His or Hers and drop them off at the Donations and Deliveries door at the Food Bank at 84 Mill Street in Carleton, by December 17th:

Monday and Wednesday between 9:30 a.m.—noon

Tuesday and Thursday between 4—6 p.m.

Sunday between 1 — 3 p.m.

For information, contact Lynn at lynnyounghusband@gmail.com.

Your generosity will put a smile in someone’s heart Christmas morning.