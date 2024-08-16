Saturday, August 17, 2024
Be a Wild Child this August – Roar against climate change!

Saturday, August 24th at High Lonesome Nature...

Meet & Greet on the Mississippi with federal Liberal candidate Michelle Foxton

Join Team Foxton at the beautiful Mississippi...

For sale: 4′ x 8′ trailer

4x8 ft box custom steel trailer. Detachable...
Classified AdsFor sale: 4' x 8' trailer

For sale: 4′ x 8′ trailer

4×8 ft box custom steel trailer. Detachable rear tailgate and cross box bars.
Price: $800 cash

Telephone (613) 204- 8816

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

