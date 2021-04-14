by Susan Hanna

This nutritious quick sheet-pan meal includes chicken, chickpeas, squash and dates. Toss the chicken, chickpeas and squash with oil and arrange on the baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes, add the dates, and roast for another 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked, the squash is tender and the chickpeas are crisp. While the roasting is underway, mix up a relish of olives, parsley, capers and lemon juice to serve with the meal. Cook’s note: I used acorn squash and individual skin-on, bone-in chicken drums and thighs instead of whole legs.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Blue Menu chickpeas, Parnoosh dates, President’s Choice garlic-stuffed green olives and Unico capers—all are additive free. Be sure to use fresh lemon juice, as the concentrates contain preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 pounds (900 g) delicata squash (about 2 large squash), scrubbed, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced crosswise into 1-inch-thick (2.54-cm) pieces

1 (15-ounce/425 g) can chickpeas, rinsed

½ cup (125 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 whole bone-in, skin-on chicken legs (about 3 pounds/1.4 g)

4 ounces (113 g) pitted large Medjool dates (about 6), quartered lengthwise

½ cup (125 ml) pitted green olives (about 2 ounces/56 g), coarsely chopped

½ cup (125 ml) coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon (15 ml) drained capers, plus 2 tablespoons (30 ml) caper brine

1 tablespoon (15 ml) fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges, for serving

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). On a rimmed baking sheet, combine squash and chickpeas with 3 tablespoons (45 ml) oil; season well with salt and pepper. Toss to coat, then spread in an even layer. Rub chicken with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil, season with salt and pepper, and arrange on top, skin-side up. Roast for 20 minutes, then stir in dates, and roast until squash is golden and chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes longer. While the mixture roasts, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) oil with the olives, parsley, capers and caper brine, and lemon juice. Season the olive relish with salt and pepper, then set aside. Divide the roasted chicken, squash, dates and chickpeas among plates. Stir any pan juices into the relish, then spoon the relish on top of each serving. Serve with lemon wedges.

From NYT Cooking