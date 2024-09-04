Classified AdsFor sale: 8 x 11 carpet For sale: 8 x 11 carpet September 4, 2024 Carpet for sale 8 ft x 11 ft with underlay. Brown tones in good shape. Available for pick up in Almonte. Regular price $810.00 Asking $125.00 Phone Bill at 613 461-3675 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Dresser, tables, wing chair September 3, 2024 Lightly Used Scion xB For Sale September 2, 2024 For sale: Lexington dining room set September 1, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte Fibrefest in on September 7-8 September 4, 2024 ‘Reconciliation through Art’ at Textile Museum, September 30 September 4, 2024 For sale: 8 x 11 carpet September 4, 2024 BBQ Chicken Wings September 3, 2024 For sale: Dresser, tables, wing chair September 3, 2024 Help support Almonte Civitan’s accessible family playground project September 2, 2024 From the Archives Enerdu Freedom of Information request Cultural heritage and Enerdu: lessons to be learned? Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake strikes BIG in Lanark County The semi-finalists for this year’s My Town’s Got Talent Finale! Backyard birds, April 27 2014 Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Halloumi and Lemon A New and Easier Way to Apply CPR Discover dragonflies & butterflies, June 23