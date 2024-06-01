Classified AdsFor sale: Kayaks and gear For sale: Kayaks and gear June 1, 2024 2 – Necky Kayaks ( 10 ft – 11 in.) Rear hatch with water-resistant cover Cargo half skirt 2- Werner break apart paddles Asking: $ 180 for each set. Contact: Telephone (613) 299-8818 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Free: Compressor and accessories May 31, 2024 For sale: Wine rack May 30, 2024 Furniture items for sale May 29, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – June 1, 2024 June 1, 2024 For sale: Kayaks and gear June 1, 2024 Climate Network Lanark seeks volunteers for Perth festival June 1, 2024 Union Hall Potluck & AGM, June 6 June 1, 2024 Free: Compressor and accessories May 31, 2024 Augusta Street Homestead Pop-up Market, June 1 May 31, 2024 From the Archives Think Globally, Act Locally 365 facts about Mississippi Mills Social media – The good, the bad, and the ugly Shrimp with Chile-Lime Dressing Mississippi Mills pays for its residents to use Carleton Place facilities Puppets Up is Here!! 10th anniversary edition Almonte bus service to end in August Draft Almonte Heritage Conservation District plan available for review