Classified AdsFor Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets For Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets October 16, 2025 Stainless microwave still in the box. 1200w 23.86”(w) x 14.02”(h) x 19.41”(d) $300 (retails for $460) Used foosball table. $50 2 carpets in excellent condition, 6’7” x 9’10” $50 each Call or text 613-724-7580 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Help wanted to pile about 2 cords of firewood October 15, 2025 For Sale: 2 wood bedframes (single bed) October 11, 2025 For sale: La-z-Boy Hide a Bed October 10, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest A letter to the community in support of Home Hospice North Lanark October 16, 2025 Rosemary Leach Open Studio October 16, 2025 For Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets October 16, 2025 Help wanted to pile about 2 cords of firewood October 15, 2025 Growing Friendly: Creating and Preserving Communities that Work, October 15, 2025 Community Friendship Luncheon, October 21 October 15, 2025 From the Archives Beautiful Butterflies Gardening in Almonte: Give me 5 tons to turn hunger around Ontario Energy East final technical reports are now available. AGH Walk and Run brings in $18,000 today Almonte COVID-19 vaccine clinic expands its capacity What Is That … New in 2024? Get your Civitan Christmas tourtieres and cakes now It's the Millstone's (belated) fourth birthday