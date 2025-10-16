Thursday, October 16, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

A letter to the community in support of Home Hospice North Lanark

From Jim Moore Dear friends and neighbours, Many of...

Rosemary Leach Open Studio

“How long did it take to paint...

For Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets

Stainless microwave still in the box. 1200w 23.86”(w)...
Classified AdsFor Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets

For Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets

Stainless microwave still in the box. 1200w
23.86”(w) x 14.02”(h) x 19.41”(d)
$300 (retails for $460)

Used foosball table. $50

2 carpets in excellent condition, 6’7” x 9’10”
$50 each

Call or text 613-724-7580



Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone