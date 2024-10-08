Classified AdsFor sale: New sump pump, $60 For sale: New sump pump, $60 October 8, 2024 1/3 HP Pedestal Sump Pump. New; never out of the box. Price: $60 Telephone: (613) 299-8818. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Found: Cat near roundabout October 8, 2024 For sale: Adjustable kitchen ceiling lights October 7, 2024 FOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine October 5, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest delve – In close conversation with Kim Kilpatrick October 8, 2024 For sale: New sump pump, $60 October 8, 2024 Autumn has arrived, and so has the new Almonte in Concert season October 8, 2024 Catholic Women’s League Annual Bazaar and Tea, October 26 October 8, 2024 Explore The Night Sky course, starts October 21 October 8, 2024 Found: Cat near roundabout October 8, 2024 From the Archives Almonte’s HFT donut shop featured in Montreal’s La Presse COVID-19 assessment centre opens in Almonte Bell to spend $10 million on local high-speed Internet Gay Cook’s Cheese Hamburgers with Sliced Onion and Tomatoes Gay Cook’s Quebec Pea Soup Disappointing results reported by the Plastic Reduction Team Turning your leaves to compost Bow-Tie Pasta with Crispy Bacon and Peppery Asiago Sauce