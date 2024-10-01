Classified AdsFor sale: Prelit Christmas tree For sale: Prelit Christmas tree October 1, 2024 7 1/2 foot prelit tree (multicoloured or clear option) approx: 5 yrs old, originally purchased from Costco. Wheeled storage bag included. Asking $200. Richard or Brenda Needham 58 Johanna St. Almonte (613) 256-8745 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Steam press, heated mattress pad cover September 29, 2024 FREE to a good home: bathroon fixtures September 29, 2024 For sale: Antique tea cart September 26, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Prelit Christmas tree October 1, 2024 Janice Kostash — obituary October 1, 2024 June Ainsworth — obituary September 30, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 28, 2024 September 27, 2024 For sale: Steam press, heated mattress pad cover September 29, 2024 Robin Villeneuve — obituary September 29, 2024 From the Archives Mailboxes of Mississippi Mills – Part 6 Grief and bereavement support group in danger of being cancelled Raft race nets over $10,000 for AGH Carleton Place eases winter parking restrictions Anna’s Quinoa Salad Peter Nelson’s travels – New Zealand – Rees Valley Sheep station Knitting together kindness and comfort Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists get a reading lesson